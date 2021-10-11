Movies

Shriya Saran and husband Andrei Koscheev welcome first child together

Shriya Saran and husband Andrei Koscheev are parents to a baby girl  

Actor Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev on Monday revealed they have become parents for the first time.

Saran, who got married in 2018, took to Instagram and informed her fans that she was pregnant in 2020.

The couple has reportedly been blessed with a baby girl.

“Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever...”

“To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to God,” the 39-year-old actor, known for films like “Sivaji: The Boss”, “Awarapan” and “Drishyam”, wrote alongside a video with Koshcheev and their baby.

Earlier this year, Saran had revealed the couple was relocating to India from Barcelona, Spain.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Telugu anthology film Gamanam.


