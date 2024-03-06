GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sharwanand’s next titled ‘Manamey’; first look out

March 06, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

March 06, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sharwanand in a still from ‘Manamey’ promo video

Sharwanand in a still from ‘Manamey’ promo video | Photo Credit: @SonyMusicSouth/YouTube

The makers of Sharwanand’s 35th film have now revealed its title along with a first look. The actor’s upcoming film, directed by Sriram Adittya, is titled Manamey.

The first look features Sharwanand and a child standing atop a ledge with paint rollers in their hands and the London skyline in front of them.

The makers also released a video titled ‘World of Manamey’ which also features Sharwanand along with the film’s female lead Krithi Shetty.

Also starring Vikram Adittya, Manamey is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory. Hi Nanna and Kushi fame Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing music for Manamey which has cinematography by Vishnu Sarma and Gnana Shekar.

Watch the promo video here:

