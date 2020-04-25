‘Shark Tank’ Season 11, Trevor Noah’s new specials, and more on Voot Select

Apart from Hindi Original series Asur, Marzi and The Raikar Case, Voot Select now brings international shows such as The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah, Why Women Kill, Nancy Drew, Masterchef USA Season 10 and now Shark Tank Season 11 to the platform.

Here is the full list of new arrivals:

Shark Tank Season 11

‘Shark Tank’ Season 11 | Photo Credit: Eric McCandless

The critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship around the world, returns with the eleventh season. The Sharks – tough, self-made, multi-millionaire and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

Shark Tank Season 11 launches in India with a digital first approach, on Voot Select on April 25 followed by the Indian television premier on Colors Infinity on May 18. The Sharks this season, includes Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner! Guest Sharks this season will includ Daniel Lubetzky, Anne Wojcicki, Katrina Lake and Maria Sharapova, Matt Higgins and Rohan Oza

Why Women Kill

A darkly comedic drama detailing the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the 60s, a socialite in the 80s, and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The protagonists Lucy Lui, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell are in top form in this outing.

Nancy Drew

It’s time to bring alive your favorite teen detective from books to digital screens. A brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay will leave you traceless. After her mother’s untimely death Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to college. But she couldn’t keep off for too long as when a socialite got murdered, Nancy finds herself as a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy’s nemesis from high school, team up to clear their own names, encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way.

MasterChef USA Season 10

Passionate cooks hailing from various parts of the US come together and compete against each other in culinary challenges crafted by the finest cooks of the word, the latest season starring Gordon Ramsay. A show full of salt, sugar, spice and everything nice. Gear up as the contestants showcase and develop their cooking skills and win the title of the best chef.

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah is never far behind when it comes to current affairs. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, now very innovatively being called ‘The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah’, as now that he is hosting the specials from home. The hilarious native of South Africa born to a black South African mother and a white European father has been lauded for his unique, insightful take on current events and ability to sell out international comedy shows.