‘Shantaram’ trailer: Charlie Hunnam plays a fugitive on the run in ‘80s Bombay

The Apple Original drama series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts

The Apple Original drama series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts

The trailer of Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam, was released by Apple TV+ earlier today. The series will premiere on the platform with the first three of its 12-episode first season on October 14, followed by new episodes releasing weekly every Friday.

In the trailer, we see Hunnam as Lin Ford, a fugitive on the run who comes to 1980s Bombay to seek a fresh start. “Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it,” reads the logline of the series

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, and is billed as a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man’s journey to redemption through a country that changes his life.

The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

The series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel, and Eric Warren Singer who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produce.

Shantaram is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.