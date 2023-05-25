HamberMenu
Shahid Kapoor to headline Rosshan Andrrews’ new action thriller

Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like ‘Salute’ and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’, is making his Bollywood debut with the investigative thriller

May 25, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

PTI
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Shahid Kapoor will play the lead role in an upcoming action thriller movie, backed by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, will direct the movie, which will go on floors in the second half of 2023 and will release in 2024, the makers said in a statement.

The as-yet untitled film is about a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Kapoor said he is excited to work on the movie, which is filled with action, thrill, drama and suspense.

"It's a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom I have worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier. We have also been neighbours for a long time, haha! Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular.

"We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can't wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses," the 42-year-old actor said.

Andrrews said the movie will mark his Bollywood debut and he is looking forward to collaborating with an incredible team of professionals.

"The combination of Shahid's exceptional acting, Siddharth Roy Kapur's expertise as a producer, and Zee Studios' commitment to delivering ground-breaking content is truly inspiring. Their passion and dedication to the project have been instrumental in bringing the story to life.

"As a director, I aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences awed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve that goal."

Shariq Patel, CBO at Zee Studios, said the movie promises to be a thrilling ride with an incredible directing, producing and acting talent behind it.

"I have held several discussions separately with Siddharth and Shahid over the years on different projects. Somehow those didn't materialise and it took this film for it to come together and it's the first time Zee Studios is collaborating with both," he added.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, founder of Roy Kapur Films, said the movie has all the elements that make for an incredible film.

"With two incredibly gifted artists like Shahid and Rosshan coming together to bring to life a truly unique screenplay, I'm confident that we will deliver a film that will leave audiences mesmerized. Together with our partners Zee Studios, we eagerly look forward to presenting a spellbinding cinematic experience."

Top News Today

