‘Bloody Daddy’ trailer: Shahid Kapoor brings a flamethrower to a gunfight

Shahid Kapoor fights bloody, dirty, and solo in Ali Abbas Zafar’s direct-to-digital action flick

May 24, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shahid Kapoor in ‘Bloody Daddy’

Shahid Kapoor keeps his shirt on through a night of drugs, violence and mayhem in the trailer of Ali Abbas Zafar’s direct-to-digital action film, Bloody Daddy.

A bag of cocaine is confiscated in Gurugram. Shahid’s character, a narcotics cop, is being blackmailed over the phone by Ronit Roy’s nightclub owner and kingpin. They’ve kidnapped his son and want the bag of drugs restored in exchange. Also at hand is Sanjay Kapoor (playing another crime boss in red shades), as well as Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandewal among the good’uns.

Over one hellish night at a luxurious hotel ( John Wick says hi), Shahid bruises up several NCR punks, toting guns, a baseball bat in an arcade, and, towards the end, a mighty flamethrower. Around midway there is a twist: unwilling to let the criminals walk away with the snow, he’s replaced it with atta (flour).

Bloody Daddy is a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night). The Indian version is co-written by Aditya Basu and Siddharth–Garima and produced by Jio Studios.

The film has skipped a theatrical release, the preferred avenue for star-led action movies. Instead, it will stream for free on JioCinema from June 9.

