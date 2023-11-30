Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’, Vijay’s ‘Leo’ among IMDb’s most popular Indian films of 2023

November 30, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

-Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan have topped the IMDB list for most popular Indian theatrical movies of 2023, taking the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively. The action blockbusters are also the top two highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a romantic entertainer starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is on the No. 3 spot on the list, while Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo led by Vijay is at No. 4. Rajinikanth’s Jailer, the only other non-Hindi title on the list, is at No. 6.

Among streaming releases, Lust Stories 2, Jaane Jaan, Mission Majnu are the top three most popular movie titles according to IMDb.

The database has also released a list of top web shows of 2023. The list has been aced by Raj and DK’s crime thriller series Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Theatrical)

Jawan Pathaan Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Leo OMG 2 Jailer Gadar 2 The Kerala Story Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Bholaa

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Streaming)

Lust Stories 2 Jaane Jaan Mission Majnu Bawaal Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Bloody Daddy Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Gaslight Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery Mrs Undercover

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023

Farzi Guns & Gulaabs The Night Manager Kohrra Asur 2 Rana Naidu Dahaad Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo Scoop Jubilee

Atlee, director of Jawan, the No. 1 ranking theatrical release of 2023, said in a statement, “Jawan is a captivating, emotional, action-entertainer that intricately portrays the profound emotional odyssey of a man who is determined to rectify societal injustices. This film holds a significant place in our hearts. Its reception and love from the audience worldwide is overwhelming.

Throughout my formative years, my knowledge and appreciation of world cinema has been greatly enriched by IMDb. Being honored by IMDb is truly a dream come true for me. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan sir, Red Chillies Entertainment, my wife, my team, and the esteemed audience for their invaluable contributions in making this achievement possible.”