HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’, Vijay’s ‘Leo’ among IMDb’s most popular Indian films of 2023

Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ and Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ have also earned spots on the list

November 30, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’, Vijay in ‘Leo’

Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’, Vijay in ‘Leo’

-Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan have topped the IMDB list for most popular Indian theatrical movies of 2023, taking the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively. The action blockbusters are also the top two highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb’s list of most popular Indian stars of 2023

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a romantic entertainer starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is on the No. 3 spot on the list, while Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo led by Vijay is at No. 4. Rajinikanth’s Jailer, the only other non-Hindi title on the list, is at No. 6.

Among streaming releases, Lust Stories 2, Jaane Jaan, Mission Majnu are the top three most popular movie titles according to IMDb.

The database has also released a list of top web shows of 2023. The list has been aced by Raj and DK’s crime thriller series Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

ALSO READ
Vijay Kumar’s next is ‘Fight Club’, presented by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s G Squad banner

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Theatrical)

  1. Jawan
  2. Pathaan
  3. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
  4. Leo
  5. OMG 2
  6. Jailer
  7. Gadar 2
  8. The Kerala Story
  9. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
  10. Bholaa

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Streaming)

  1. Lust Stories 2
  2. Jaane Jaan
  3. Mission Majnu
  4. Bawaal
  5. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
  6. Bloody Daddy
  7. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
  8. Gaslight
  9. Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery
  10. Mrs Undercover
ALSO READ
‘Lust Stories 2’ movie review: A lacklustre anthology, with one stunner

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023

  1. Farzi
  2. Guns & Gulaabs
  3. The Night Manager
  4. Kohrra
  5. Asur 2
  6. Rana Naidu
  7. Dahaad
  8. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo
  9. Scoop
  10. Jubilee
ALSO READ
‘Farzi’ season one review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi are splendid, but sell us a sham beneath the shine

Atlee, director of Jawan, the No. 1 ranking theatrical release of 2023, said in a statement, “Jawan is a captivating, emotional, action-entertainer that intricately portrays the profound emotional odyssey of a man who is determined to rectify societal injustices. This film holds a significant place in our hearts. Its reception and love from the audience worldwide is overwhelming.

Throughout my formative years, my knowledge and appreciation of world cinema has been greatly enriched by IMDb. Being honored by IMDb is truly a dream come true for me. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan sir, Red Chillies Entertainment, my wife, my team, and the esteemed audience for their invaluable contributions in making this achievement possible.”

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / Tamil cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.