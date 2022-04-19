Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani team up for ‘Dunki’

The film is set to release on December 22, 2023

Actor Shah Rukh Khan ‘s next collaboration will be with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for a film titled Dunki. The Bollywood star announced that the film will release on December 22, 2023, and also tagged Taapsee Pannu in his social media post.

Shah Rukh wrote, while posting the video, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. Actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! (You are like my Santa Claus. You start and I will reach on time. Actually I will start living on the sets). Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

Before Dunki, the actor will be seen in action-thriller Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and will hit screens on January 25, 2023.