‘Severance’ Season 2 teaser: Balloon-clad Adam Scott returns to Lumon

The Apple TV series, created by Dan Erickson follows employees of Lumon who undergo a procedure to separate their work and personal lives entirely

Updated - June 11, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 12:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adam Scott as Mark in a still from Apple TV’s ‘Severance’ Season 2

Adam Scott as Mark in a still from Apple TV’s ‘Severance’ Season 2

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated second season of Severance, the work-life balance thriller that had audiences around the world in a chokehold with its debut season. The fresh teaser features Adam Scott’s character, Mark, returning to the unsettling environment of Lumon Industries following last season’s cliffhanger finale.

‘Severance’ review: Corporate hell meets dystopian sci-fi in thrilling workplace drama

In the teaser, Mark is greeted by the ever-creepy Mr. Milchick, portrayed by Tramell Tillman, who welcomes him with a sinister smile and a bundle of balloons adorned with Mark’s face. “Your innie has already seen this image,” taunted Apple TV+ in their post, creating a buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the dystopian narrative.

Severance, created by Dan Erickson and directed by executive producers Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and John Turturro. The cast is rounded out by Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Christopher Walken, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, and Dichen Lachman. The series follows employees of Lumon who undergo a procedure to separate their work and personal lives entirely.

The brief glimpse into the new season shows Mark in various states of distress, alternating between his usual office attire and a more casual outfit, suggesting that his “outtie” might be infiltrating the highly controlled world of Lumon.

The series, which began production on its second season in October 2022, faced delays due to creative disputes and the dual Hollywood strikes. Filming eventually wrapped in April 2024.

In addition to the Severance teaser, the “Coming to Apple TV+” reel showcased upcoming content, including series like Silo, Slow Horses, Pachinko, and Shrinking, as well as films like Fly Me to the Moon, The Instigators, and Wolfs.

‘Silo’ series review: A palatable dystopic show led by a stunning Rebecca Ferguson 

The release date for Severance Season 2 still remains under wraps.

