Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite for Apple TV’s ‘Wolf’s’

This project marks their first collaboration in over 15 years since the Ocean’s film series

Published - May 29, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Brad Pitt and George Clooney in a still from Apple TV’s ‘Wolfs’

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are set to reunite on screen in Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller, Wolfs. This project marks their first collaboration in over 15 years, rekindling a partnership that captivated audiences in the Ocean’s film series.

Angelina Jolie faces legal setback in battle with Brad Pitt

A teaser for Wolfs, directed by Jon Watts, debuted yesterday, giving us a brief look at upcoming film. The clip features Clooney and Pitt in a rain-soaked car, with Clooney driving and Pitt amusing himself by tinkering with the car’s sun visor and glove compartment.

The full trailer is set to release on Wednesday. Alongside Pitt and Clooney, the movie stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams of Euphoria, and Poorna Jagannathan from Never Have I Ever.

Pitt and Clooney’s on-screen chemistry was immortalized in the Ocean’s trilogy, where they played the heist masterminds Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan. Their camaraderie extended to other projects like Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Burn After Reading. They also recently lent their voices to John Krasinski’s family comedy, IF.

George Clooney, Adam Sandler to lead Noah Baumbach's next movie

Reflecting on their reunion, Clooney humorously commented on the passage of time since their last film together, playfully calling Pitt “Pretty Boy Pitt” and joking about his need for work.

Pitt, who co-produces Wolfs with Clooney, has been busy with projects like Netflix’s sci-fi series 3 Body Problem and the biopic Bob Marley: One Love. Clooney, meanwhile, directed The Boys in a Boat and is set to make his Broadway debut with Good Night, and Good Luck.

