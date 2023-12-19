GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ officially announced

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films: ‘Animal Park’, Prabhas’ starrer ‘Spirit‘ and one film with Allu Arjun

December 19, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

ANI
Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On Tuesday, production banner T-Series officially announced the sequel of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. The film, one of the most successful outings of 2023, was released on December 1 and raked in over Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled Animal Park, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role. And now makers have officially confirmed the film’s sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series’ handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films - Animal Park, Prabhas’ starrer Spirit and one film with Allu Arjun.

On his partnership with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga said, “The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs.”

Animal also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at box office.

