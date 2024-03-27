GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sci-fi classic ‘Earth Abides’ greenlit for TV series starring Alexander Ludwig

George R. Stewart’s seminal sci-fi novel is getting a television adaptation on MGM+

March 27, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alexander Ludwig in ‘The Vikings’

Alexander Ludwig in ‘The Vikings’ | Photo Credit: NETFLIX

An exciting development for sci-fi fans - George R. Stewart’s iconic novel, Earth Abides, is set to hit screens as a limited series on streaming channel MGM+. Following the aftermath of a devastating global plague, the series promises a gripping narrative of survival and introspection.

‘3 Body Problem’ series review: Liu Cixin’s hard science fiction epic gets the ‘GoT’ treatment

Helmed by creator and showrunner Todd Komarnicki, known for his work on Sully, the adaptation has secured Alexander Ludwig, famed for his roles in Vikings and The Covenant, as its lead. Ludwig will portray Ish, a young geologist who emerges from a coma to a world devoid of human life except for scattered survivors. As Ish navigates this desolate landscape, he grapples with the profound questions of sanctuary, survival, and the pursuit of love amidst the breakdown of civilization.

Renowned author Stephen King has hailed Earth Abides as a source of inspiration for his own masterpiece, The Stand. Komarnicki expressed his enthusiasm for adapting the seminal work, emphasizing its timeless relevance in today’s world marked by chaos and division.

Unlocking the ‘3 Body Problem’: Interview with the creators of Netflix’s sci-fi series 

Production is slated to commence in Vancouver on April 8, with a premiere expected later this year. MGM+ head Michael Wright lauded the series for its messages of humanity, hope, and compassion, highlighting its significance for both existing fans and a new generation of viewers.

