Bryan Cranston clarifies he is ‘not retiring’ from acting

June 10, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

Legendary actor Bryan Cranston is not retiring but plans on hitting the pause button for a year after his 70th birthday in 2026, the Breaking Bad star clarified in an social media post.

Cranston recently spoke about his plans for temporary retirement in an interview with GQ. Cranston, currently 67, said he wanted to take a break to ‘level out’ his marriage of 34 years with fellow actor Robin Dearden. The couple intend to move to a small village, probably in France, for six months in 2026.

His comments were misconstrued as the actor announcing a permanent retirement.

Posting a set of photos with Dearden, Cranston wrote on Instagram: “Hey everyone, I hope this little message finds you well. Some news came out that wasn’t entirely clear…even to me. So I wanted to set the record straight.

I am not retiring.

What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap - 70!

I’m not even sure what ‘pausing’ means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things.”

The break, Cranston said, will help him to dedicate more time to his wife, besides offering a much needed ‘reset’ in his acting career.

“First, it will allow me to spend time with Robin (my beautiful wife of 34 years now) in a way that I haven’t been able to in the last 25 years…not as a wife of a celebrity, but as a loving married couple entering into - well, let’s be honest, our latter years, with new hopes and goals and experiences.

Secondly, it gives me a sort of ‘reset’ in my career. I’ve had such an unbelievable ride for over two decades - with playing characters on TV, films, and on stage that I could only have dreamt about…until it actually happened. I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities. That said, I feel as though I’m beginning to run out of fresh ideas in how to play characters that I’m being offered. So exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way.”

Cranston said he intends on quitting social media and also stepping back from his business (he co-owns the mezcal company, Dos Hombres, with his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul).

“I will unplug from social media, step off the hamster wheel of business, and dive into the classic novels that I’ve always promised myself I would read but haven’t…But before that happens, I’ve got some unfinished business.

Several films are coming out soon that I’m very proud of, I am producing a few stories for TV that I really love, and I am circling my attention on returning to Broadway - but this time in a new light…more on that later. For now, let me just express my deep gratitude to all of you who have been so incredibly kind and generous with your time in reading my posts and following my career. I never take my good fortune for granted. I am blessed, and man, do I know it. I wish all of you well…and I’ll see you down the road.

Love, Bryan.”

Bryan Cranston stars in Wes Anderson’s upcoming ensemble sci-fi comedy film Asteroid City. He plays the host of an anthology TV show in the film.