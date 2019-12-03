Scarlett Johansson is all rage in Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ teaser trailer

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is back, this time in her own movie.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the film has been set right after the events of Captain America: Civil War. It sees Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff confront her past, and assemble a team even to take down a deadlier foe.

“I’m done running from my past.” Watch the new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/uFtpn3j7OS — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 3, 2019

While Avengers: Endgame might have seen Natasha sacrifice herself, much to the agony of fans who loved her through all her appearances in the Avengers, Iron Man and Captain America movies over the years, this prequel will really highlight her origin story and give her the attention her complex character deserves.

Marvel released a teaser trailer on Tuesday, which shows Nat’s early training into becoming an assassin (in the Red Room), then progresses to her trying to outrun her previous life, and grappling with a blast from the past in the form of Yelena (Florence Pugh) with whom she eventually reunites to fight along with.

Here's your look at the brand new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/a3EptlxcrT — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 3, 2019

Says Nat, in the footage, “I used to have nothing. Then I got this job, this family. But nothing lasts forever.”

“We have unfinished business. We have to go back to where it all started.”

The clip also shows Black Widow team up with Malena (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei aka the Red Guardian (David Harbour from Stranger Things). The group seems to be united in a mission to take down the Taskmaster, who is the prime villain in this movie. Though his identity is unclear, comic book fans will cheer at the sight of him and his superpowers with which he can copy and absorb his adversary’s strengths.

The VFX and action sequences are as top-notch as always, and Marvel fans will definitely be hoping for Easter eggs in the movie as well as the special apperances of one or two beloved characters from the MCU.

Black Widow is set for release on May 1, 2020.