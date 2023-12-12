‘Saw XI’ officially announced at Lionsgate; to release on September 27, 2024

December 12, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Lionsgate on Tuesday announced that the 11th instalment of its popular horror movie franchise Saw is in development. The film is now slated to release on September 27, 2024.

The news comes two months after Saw X was released in theatres. According to Deadline, the upcoming film will be placed chronologically between Saw I and Saw II. However, there is no news if 81-year-old Tobin Bell will reprise his role as the Jigsaw killer.

The makers are yet to announce the director as well. Saw X saw Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI (2009) and Saw 3D (2010) make his comeback to the franchise after 13 long years.

Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnove Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach headlined Saw X, which opened with $18 million domestically despite stiff competition with PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and The Creator during its release

“John Kramer (Bell) is back. The most disturbing instalment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and Saw II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps,” reads the plot description of the 10th film.