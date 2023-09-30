HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First look of ‘Evidence’, starring Sasikumar and Naveen Chandra, out

Also starring Yogi Babu and veteran director Kasthuri Raja, the film’s music is by Ron Ethan Yohann

September 30, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sasikumar and Naveen Chandra at the launch of ‘Evidence’

Sasikumar and Naveen Chandra at the launch of ‘Evidence’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Sasikumar and are teaming up for a film that is written and directed by RDM of Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban fame. Titled Evidence, the film’s first look was released earlier today by the makers.

ALSO READ
Naveen Chandra’s next is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled ‘Eleven’

Interestingly, the two actors have previously starred together in the 2014 Tamil film Bramman. Evidence will be produced by S Kathiresan under the banner Five Star Creations LLP.

Also starring Yogi Babu and veteran director Kasthuri Raja, the film’s music is by Ron Ethan Yohann. With KS Vishnu Shri handling the cinematography, Evidence’s editing is by Deepak M.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.