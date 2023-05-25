HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sasikumar and Naveen Chandra team up for ‘Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban’ director’s next

The two actors have previously starred together in the 2014 Tamil film ‘Bramman’

May 25, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sasikumar and Naveen Chandra at the launch of their new film

Sasikumar and Naveen Chandra at the launch of their new film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Sasikumar and Naveen Chandra are reuniting for a new film that was launched earlier today. The yet-to-be-titled film is written and directed by RDM of Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban fame.

ALSO READ
Sasikumar takes the back seat in ‘Ayothi’ and lets humanity save the day

The two actors have previously starred together in the 2014 Tamil film Bramman. The new film will be produced by S Kathiresan under the banner Five Star Creations LLP. While veteran director Kasthuri Raja is attached to the project, other cast and crew details are yet to be revealed.

Naveen, after a critically acclaimed performance in Ammu, was recently seen in Veera Simha Reddy. He’s also a part of Shankar-Ram Charan’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual Game Changer. Meanwhile, Sasikumar, who was recently seen in Ayothi, has films like Pagaivanuku Arulvai and Nandhan lined up for release.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.