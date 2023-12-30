GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sarath Kumar, Prasanna and an ensemble cast to star in Cheran’s OTT debut, ‘Cheran’s Journey’

The web series, which will have nine episodes, will stream on Sony LIV from January 12

December 30, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Cheran’s Journey’

A still from ‘Cheran’s Journey’ | Photo Credit: @SonyLIV/YouTube

Filmmaker Cheran, who last helmed the 2019 film Thirumanam, is back in the director’s chair and this time, it’s for his OTT debut. The filmmaker has written and directed a web series titled Cheran’s Journey which will stream on Sony LIV.

Cheran’s Journey features an ensemble cast that includes Sarath Kumar, Prasanna, Aari Arujunan, Kalaiyarasan and Divyabharathi. The extended cast also includes Kashyap Barbhaya, Jayaprakash, Jasmine Metivier, Anupama, Ilavarasu, Naren, Anju Kurian, Vela Ramamoorthi and Bharani. 

The makers also released the web series’ trailer and it looks like Sarath Kumar’s character has to choose a new candidate for a unique position and the rest of the primary cast members are candidates trying to make the cut. 

Produced by Gunasekar N and Dhakshinamoorthy K, Sathya C has composed music for Cheran’s Journey that will have cinematography by Ekhambaram NK and editing by KJ Venkataraman. The web series, which will have nine episodes, will stream on Sony LIV from January 12. 

