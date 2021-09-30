Movies

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on January 6, 2022

A still from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’  

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, starring Alia Bhatt, is set to be released in theatres on January 6, 2022.

The crime-drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”, is backed by Bhansali Productions.

The period film features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Bhansali Productions shared the release date of the film on Thursday on their official Twitter handle.

“The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends. Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 6th January 2022, in cinemas near you,” the tweet read.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on September 11, 2020. In January 2021, the makers announced that the movie will be released sometime in 2021 but the release was delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi” also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi.

Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.


