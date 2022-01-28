Movies

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on Feb 25

Alia Bhatt in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’  

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, starring Alia Bhatt, is set to release theatrically on February 25.

The filmmaker’s banner Bhansali Productions announced the new release date via their official Instagram page.

“Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022. #GangubaiKathiawadi” read the tweet from the production house.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The upcoming period movie is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”.

It features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The movie has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi”, backed by Bhansali Productions and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, also stars Ajay Devgn in an interesting role.

The movie will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival next month.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2022 2:11:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/sanjay-leela-bhansalis-gangubai-kathiawadi-to-release-on-feb-25/article38338423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY