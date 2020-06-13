Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’ to get a live musical adaptation

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period romance film Bajirao Mastani is getting a live stage musical adaptation with Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj attached as the creative director. The musical based on the 2015 film, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, will be directed by Maitreyee Pahari.

Actor-model Rajniesh Duggall, will play Peshwa Bajirao in the play and is currently training under Birju Maharaj.

“I am extremely glad to have been trained under the guidance of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji for the musical. This is something I have never done before,” Rajniesh said in a statement.

“While initially the plan was to take it to different cities and countries, there is a possibility that it will go online. The talks are still on,” the actor added.

Renowned Kathak dancers, Shailja Nalwade and Anusua Majumdar, will play the roles of Mastani and Kashibai respectively.