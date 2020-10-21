Movies

Sanjay Dutt on cancer: Happy to come out victorious from this battle

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt spotted at Bandra, in Mumbai on Oct. 14, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on October 21 announced that he has come out “victorious” from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in this journey.

The 61-year-old actor shared the news in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of his children’s birthday, Shaahran and Iqra who turned 10 on October 21.

“The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can. The health and wellbeing of our family,” Sanjay Dutt said.

The news comes days after a family source told PTI that the actor had responded “very well” to the medical treatment for cancer.

In August, Sanjay Dutt had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid speculation that he was battling lung cancer.

The actor, in his statement, further thanked friends and family for being his source of strength.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” he said.

Sanjay Dutt, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here, also extended his gratitude to the team of doctors and medical staff.

“I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful,” he added.

The actor, who was last seen in “Sadak 2”, opened up about his cancer diagnosis for the first time last week in an Instagram video shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

He is gearing up for the shooting of his next, “KGF: Chapter2”, in November. The period action film, starring Yash, marks Sanjay Dutt’s Kannada debut.

Comments
Related Articles

Mira Nair on ‘A Suitable Boy’: ‘Our past was real, truthful and prickly’

Four conservative values forms the backdrop of Akshara Haasan’s next film

‘Ours is a democracy that doesn’t understand freedom of speech and expression’: Saqib Saleem

‘Comedy Couple’ movie review: Romcom let down by unimaginative writing

Rana Daggubati-starrer ‘Aranya’ eyes theatrical release

Kannada film buzz: ‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’ teaser, 'Petromax' shoot resumes

Son Heung-min interview: On Kane, Mourinho, and ‘All or Nothing’

Jake Gyllenhaal, Denis Villeneuve reunite for HBO series ‘The Son’

‘Fast and Furious’ series to end with two back-to-back sequels

The women of 'Mirzapur': Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi talk about the show’s second season

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Mirzapur’ Season 2, ‘Borat’ sequel and more

‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ review: A gripping saga, shot artfully

Queer short film ‘Bodies of Desire’ delves into themes of intimacy, identity

Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic

Director Vishal Bhardwaj to develop film franchise based Agatha Christie’s works

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to collaborate on ‘Comedy of Errors’ adaptation ‘Cirkus’

25 years of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’: Shah Rukh Khan on the iconic film and looking ‘unconventional’

Appu N Bhattathiri on directing ‘Nizhal’ with Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban

It was a road trip without a destination: Pankaj Tripathi on working with Anurag Basu in ‘Ludo’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 5:34:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/sanjay-dutt-on-cancer-happy-to-come-out-victorious-from-this-battle/article32908978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY