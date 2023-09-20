HamberMenu
Samuthirakani’s next, ‘Thiru Manikkam’; first look out 

The first look of the film, featuring Samuthirakani, was released earlier today by Vijay Sethupathi

September 20, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Thiru Manikkam’

First look poster of ‘Thiru Manikkam’ | Photo Credit: @VijaySethuOffl/Twitter

Director-turned-actor Samuthirakani has signed up for a new project as the lead, titled Thiru Manikkam. The film is directed by Nanda Periyasamy of Anandham Vilayadum Veedu fame.

The first look of the film, featuring Samuthirakani, was released earlier today by Vijay Sethupathi via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Produced by GP Ravi Kumar, Chinta Gopala Krishna Reddy and Raja Senthil, Thiru Manikkam will have music by Vishal Chandrasekar. The film’s cinematography is by M Sukumar while editing is by SP Raja Sethupathi. The film’s shooting is currently in progress and cast details are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Samuthirakani will next be seen in this week’s release Are You Ok Baby. He also has films like Indian 2, Game Changer in different stages of production.

