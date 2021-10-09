Samara Weaving, Bill Skarsgard join cast of ‘Boy Kills World’

The film is touted as a one-of-a-kind action spectacle set in a dystopian fever dream reality

Actors Bill Skarsgard, Samara Weaving and Yayan Ruhian are set to feature in revenge action fantasy movie “Boy Kills World”.

To be produced by filmmaker Sam Raimi, the movie will be helmed by debutant director Moritz Mohr, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Boy Kills World” is touted as a one-of-a-kind action spectacle set in a dystopian fever dream reality.

The story follows Boy (Boy), a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, Boy escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.

Weaving will essay the role of an assassin named June 27.

Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith are writing the film’s script from a story by Mohr and Arend Remmers.

The movie will be financed by Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn of Nthibah Pictures and Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios.

The project will start filming in early 2022 in South Africa.

Skarsgard, best known for starring in “It” movies, will next feature in Keanu Reeves-starrer“John Wick 4”.

Weaving was most recently seen in Paramount’s s “Snake Eyes”. She will next star in filmmaker Damian Chazelle’s “Babylon”.

Ruhian is the martial arts actor who broke out to American audiences with “The Raid”. He also appeared in“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”.