Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Indian installment of ‘Citadel’

February 01, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the cast of Prime Video’s Indian original series within the Citadel franchise alongside Varun Dhawan, the streaming platform confirmed on Wednesday.

The show marks her second outing with the streamer and showrunner duo Raj & DK, who directed her in the second season of their hit spy thriller series The Family Man.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said the team is thrilled to be working with the actor once again. "She made her streaming debut with The Family Man Season Two, on Prime Video, and is one of the most talented artists in the industry today. We can’t wait for audiences to see her on-screen in a brand new avatar, along with Varun and the incredibly talented ensemble cast we have on board for this series.

“The canvas for the Indian instalment of Citadel is larger than life but the treatment and texture are retro, rooted, and quirky. The series is being shot extensively across India and international locales. With Raj & DK steering this ship and a terrifically talented cast, we are confident that the series is going to be nothing short of a spectacle,” Purohit said in a statement.

Billed as a “local original spy series”, the currently untitled project hails from Prime Video and AGBO, the production banner co-founded by Hollywood filmmaking duo Russo Brothers.

Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, who also serve as directors on the upcoming show, said casting Samantha in the Indian chapter of the Citadel universe was a no-brainer. “We are thrilled to have started production on Citadel India. The first leg is being shot in India before we move onwards to Serbia and South Africa. We have an amazing crew and a tremendously talented cast, which makes the creative process all the more exciting,” they added.

Working on this project was a homecoming for the actor. “The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. I am also looking forward to working with Varun for the first time on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you’re around him,” said Samantha.

Written by Sita R Menon along with Raj & DK, the Indian version of Citadel marks the streaming debut of Dhawan.

Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films will also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by D2R Films, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil overseeing production on the Indian original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

Josh Applebaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio on the Indian chapter as well as other Citadel installments.

As previously announced, Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci will star in the first-to-launch Citadel series in the franchise. It will premiere in 2023.

Additional local-language Citadel productions are also in the works, including an Italian original series starring Matilda De Angelis of The Undoing fame.