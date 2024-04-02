GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sam Raimi addresses potential ‘Spider-Man 4’ rumors with Tobey Maguire

The beloved director of the original early 2000’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy opened up over the prospects of a fourth installment in the franchise

April 02, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Toby Maguire as Spider-Man



Amidst speculations within the Marvel fandom, director Sam Raimi has broken his silence on the possibility of a fourth Spider-Man movie featuring Tobey Maguire.

In an interview with CBR during WonderCon, Raimi quashed immediate hopes, saying, “Well, I haven’t heard about that yet. I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet.”

Despite the absence of concrete plans, Raimi didn’t hesitate to praise recent Spider-Man ventures, particularly lauding Spider-Man: No Way Home for its poignant reunion with Maguire’s character.

Having directed the original Spider-Man trilogy starting in 2002, Raimi’s recent collaboration with Marvel on Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness reignited speculation about his potential return to the web-slinging hero’s universe.

While expressing his affinity for working with Maguire and Kirsten Dunst again, Raimi remained cautious about the likelihood of such a project materializing, admitting, “I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

