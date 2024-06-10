GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salman Khan to start shooting for ‘Sikandar’ from June 18

Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the film is directed by A R Murugadoss and also features Rashmika Mandanna

Updated - June 10, 2024 12:21 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 12:20 pm IST

PTI
Salman Khan during promotional event of Kannada version of ‘Dabangg 3’, in Bengaluru on December 17, 2019.

Salman Khan during promotional event of Kannada version of ‘Dabangg 3’, in Bengaluru on December 17, 2019. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Superstar Salman Khan is set to begin filming on his upcoming film "Sikandar" from June 18, the makers said on Monday.

Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss of "Ghajini" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" fame.

Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It also features "Pushpa: The Rise" star Rashmika Mandanna.

According to the makers, the first shooting schedule will commence with an action scene to be shot at 33,000 feet above sea level aboard an aircraft featuring Salman.

Salman Khan greeted fans on Eid, days before gunmen fired outside his Mumbai residence

While Salman's last big-screen appearance was 2023's "Tiger 3", Rashmika was "Animal" which was released in the same year.

