Salman Khan releases ‘Tere Bina’, his music video with Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan isn’t slowing down even during the nationwide lockdown. If not films, he is keeping himself busy with songs. His latest, “Tere bina”, has been sung and directed by the superstar.

When the lockdown was announced, Salman along with a few family members and close industry friends were at his Panvel farmhouse.

They have spent the last seven weeks at the farm, coming up with interesting ways to keep themselves productive and create content for the audience.

After his first music single “Pyaar karona” that gives out a message of love, help and caring in times of coronavirus, he has now released his new single titled “Tere bina”.

He took to his Instagram and posted: “Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo... #TereBina” (I made the song, sang it, shot it and posted it for you. Now you also listen to the song, sing, and shoot it in your swag at your home, post, share, tag and enjoy it).”

Talking about “Tere Bina”, Salman shared: “About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn’t know we will be here under a lockdown. So we wanted to do things to keep ourselves busy. That’s when we decided to do these songs. We launched ‘Pyaar karona’ and now, we are launching ‘Tere bina’”

The “Tere Bina” video stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman.

Jacqueline said: “I didn’t think we would be able to pull this off. We are used to shooting songs on a large stage with grand production costs. There are costumes, hair, make-up. All of a sudden, we find ourselves with a team of three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience and it taught us how to make the most of what we have.”

Salman revealed that the song has been shot at the Panvel farmhouse in presence of just three people: him, Jacqueline and the DOP.