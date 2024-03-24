GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ryan Coogler set to produce Prince jukebox musical

The ‘Black Panther’ director is joining production of the Universal produced musical centered around the iconic funk-pop musician

March 24, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in 2016

Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in 2016 | Photo Credit: Chris O'Meara

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler is set to produce a new musical centered around the music of Prince for Universal Pictures, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The project, which has been in development since 2018, will feature a collection of Prince’s iconic songs in a jukebox musical format. Bryan Edward Hill is credited with the script for the upcoming film.

Joining Coogler in the production are Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, along with Universal Music Publishing Group chair Jody Gerson. Rebecca Cho from Proximity serves as an executive producer for the project. This news comes amidst reports of Coogler’s forthcoming Warner Bros. feature, starring Michael B. Jordan, scheduled for release on March 7, 2025.

Ryan Coogler's next project with Michael Jordan locks release date

Coogler and Jordan have a history of successful collaborations, including acclaimed films like Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. Coogler’s recent work includes directing the 2022 Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and contributing to Rihanna’s song “Lift Me Up” from its soundtrack, earning him nominations for several awards.

With Prince’s timeless hits and cinematic legacy, particularly his role in the 1984 rock musical Purple Rain, anticipation is high for this new musical.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.