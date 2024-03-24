Ryan Coogler set to produce Prince jukebox musical

March 24, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler is set to produce a new musical centered around the music of Prince for Universal Pictures, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The project, which has been in development since 2018, will feature a collection of Prince’s iconic songs in a jukebox musical format. Bryan Edward Hill is credited with the script for the upcoming film.

Joining Coogler in the production are Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, along with Universal Music Publishing Group chair Jody Gerson. Rebecca Cho from Proximity serves as an executive producer for the project. This news comes amidst reports of Coogler’s forthcoming Warner Bros. feature, starring Michael B. Jordan, scheduled for release on March 7, 2025.

Coogler and Jordan have a history of successful collaborations, including acclaimed films like Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. Coogler’s recent work includes directing the 2022 Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and contributing to Rihanna’s song “Lift Me Up” from its soundtrack, earning him nominations for several awards.

With Prince’s timeless hits and cinematic legacy, particularly his role in the 1984 rock musical Purple Rain, anticipation is high for this new musical.