‘Ruler’ movie review: This Balakrishna film is devoid of logic, but a treat for fans

When you watch a Balakrishna film, you should leave logic behind. Take for instance, there is a fire behind a man, and he’s calling someone over the phone. On being asked if he’s calling a fire engine, he says “No, I am calling the fire.” Needless to say Balakrishna is the fire here.

His daredevil stunts need no mention; In the beginning of the film, he saves a girl who jumps to commit suicide and he appears from nowhere and holds her while she hangs precariously.

Ruler is an out and out mass movie, it has an interesting first half. Balakrishna, as a seriously injured Dharma is saved by a rich woman Sarojini Naidu (Jayasudha). In the next scene, they both are in the ICU. Someone has planned her death too in the ICU; Dharma pulls out his ventilator and puts it over her as she gasps for breath. Jump to the next scene, she has adopted him without his knowledge (he suffers memory loss) and in gratitude she makes him the CEO of her companies and gets him a new name Arjun Prasad.

Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan as Harika hires some hackers to upstage Arjun Prasad. After some insipid humour, she falls for him but he just considers her as a friend. Sarojini Naidu fixes their engagement but it is time for a break and to check out Balakrishna doesn’t disappoint his fans Balakrishna’s next avatar (flash back). He is Dharma, a cop who goes missing from Uttar Pradesh. To know the connection between Arjun Prasad and Dharma, one has to watch the film and also find out why Uttar Pradesh is the place where the action is set. Vedhika returns after a long time to perform in a better role.

The rest of the actors lend able support to this superannuated script. This film is purely for die-hard Balakrishna fans, they will like him in any form and styling and he indeed made some effort to look different. He shows the same spirit in action scenes that he did aeons back. Till a portion of the second half, the story keeps us engaged but after that it gets impossible with nothing to root for. The hero gets elevated at each level and it becomes a tale of heroic exploits and nothing else. Those who like the hero’s dances, fights and dialogues and want to have fun can surely watch this movie. The rest can avoid it.