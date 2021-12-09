Movies

‘RRR’ trailer: SS Rajamouli promises another epic for the ages

A still from the ‘RRR’ trailer  

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has finally released the trailer of his upcoming magnum opus RRR (Rise Roar Revolt).

The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. After being delayed due to the pandemic, RRR is set for a theatrical release on January 7, 2022.

Drawing inspiration from the Motorcycle Diaries and the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s, in which Ram Charan’s role is characterised by fire and NTR’s part is signified by the element, water.

RRR stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil.

 


