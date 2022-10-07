‘Rorschach’ movie review: Mammootty’s psychological thriller is intriguing but imperfect

‘Rorschach’ is an effective psychological thriller that has its imperfections, just like the test that it draws its name from, but it is nevertheless an intriguing experience

Putting the characters in Rorschach through the Rorschach test, to study their personality traits and mental make-up could be a fascinating exercise, for quite a few of them have a few twisted nodes in their brain. On the surface though, Luke Antony (Mammootty) is the obviously deranged one, seeing visions and fighting against imaginary enemies. The man's arrival in the village bordering a forest is clouded in mystery, which is only compounded by his actions.

Luke walks into the police station and reports that his wife has gone missing after their car got into an accident near the forest. But, as the search operation progresses, doubts crop up on whether the woman has actually gone missing or even whether she is a figment of his imagination. This also strengthens the feeling that the rich man from Dubai had reached this nondescript village with other intentions in mind.

Rorschach Director: Nissam Basheer Cast: Mammootty, Grace Antony, Asif Ali, Jagadeesh, Bindu Panicker Runtime: 185 minutes Storyline: Luke Anthony is out on a mission to seek revenge from someone who has destroyed him deeply.

Director Nissam Basheer, who debuted with Kettiyolaanu Ente Maalakha, makes good use of the mystery surrounding Luke and his actions, to further a plot which goes into some unfamiliar territories. But the script by Sameer Abdul does not stick to Luke alone. It flows through a set of characters who all have their own intentions, from a man who senses an opportunity and uses it when he sees the rich man on an extended stay to search for his wife, to the policeman who dreams of a share in the pie when he unearths some murky dealings, and Sujatha (Grace Antony), who has an immense ability of self-preservation.

At the halfway point, when the picture becomes clearer, things are not what they seem to be. We do get clues about Luke’s mental state. But for someone who has undergone white room torture, which is supposed to lead to disorientation and a loss of personal identity, he never strays from his aim. Sameer’s script is woven around a revenge story, but the weaving is so deft and novel that the revenge part is hidden underneath some interesting layers.

The film slackens its pace a bit after Luke’s intentions are revealed, with some of the scenes becoming repetitive; A tighter treatment could have made it a more potent film. Midhun Mukundan’s music gels well with the eerie atmosphere that pervades the film. After Puzhu, Mammootty has yet again chosen an unconventional script, which provides him ample opportunities to perform. But in the end, it is Bindu Panicker, as Seetha, who walks away with much applause, with her menacing portrayal of a mother who would go to any extent to protect her sons and their name.

Rorschach is an effective psychological thriller that has its imperfections, just like the test that it draws its name from, but it is nevertheless an intriguing experience.

