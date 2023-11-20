HamberMenu
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse expecting first child

Waterhouse (31) and ‘The Batman’ star Pattinson (37) have been dating since 2018

November 20, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

PTI
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

Actor couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are set to become parents. Waterhouse, also a singer-songwriter, on Sunday took the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico and surprised the crowd by revealing her growing baby bump.

Several videos of the singer, dressed in a glittery pink minidress and a feathery coat, are circulating on social media. "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse can be heard saying in one of the clips.

She then goes to open her coat to reveal a baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working," she quipped before beginning her music performance.

According to People magazine, Waterhouse (31) and The Batman star Pattinson (37) have been dating since 2018.

