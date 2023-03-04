Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins the cast of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu

March 04, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Hollywood actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has joined Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe in Focus Features’ Nosferatu, written and directed by filmmaker Robert Eggers. Simon McBurney and Ralph Ineson also are joining the star-studded cast.

The new reimagining will focus on the obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th-century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire. Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus are producing the film which is currently in production in Prague.

Meanwhile, Taylor-Johnson next will be seen starring as the titular superhero in Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter. The actor recently wrapped production for The Fall Guy which will see him reuniting with his Bullt Train director David Leitch.