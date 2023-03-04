HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins the cast of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu

The film’s cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe

March 04, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Hollywood actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has joined Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe in Focus Features’ Nosferatu, written and directed by filmmaker Robert Eggers. Simon McBurney and Ralph Ineson also are joining the star-studded cast. 

The new reimagining will focus on the obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th-century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire. Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus are producing the film which is currently in production in Prague. 

Meanwhile, Taylor-Johnson next will be seen starring as the titular superhero in Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter. The actor recently wrapped production for The Fall Guy which will see him reuniting with his Bullt Train director David Leitch. 

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.