‘Road House’ sequel in works with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role as Elwood Dalton

A sequel to Amazon MGM Studios’ recent hit actioner Road House is in development, with lead star Jake Gyllenhaal set to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton.

Amazon MGM Studios’ chief Jennifer Salke revealed the news during the studio’s inaugural upfronts presentation to advertisers on Tuesday, as per Variety. “As we saw this spring the world went crazy for a little movie called Road House. Nearly 80 million viewers globally have watched ‘Road House.’ We like to watch this these results like a baby,” Variety quoted Salke.

“I am so ready, like I love this character, I love this world, I love the thing that we’ve created, and I can’t wait to bring more,” said Gyllenhaal at the event, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and directed by Doug Liman, Road House is a modern remake of the 1989 film of the same name that starred Patrick Swayze in the leading role. The film starred Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC fighter who is hired to protect a bar in the Florida Keys from some very bad men.

The action comedy also starred Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, and Lukas Gage among others. It remains unknown if Liman is set to return to direct the sequel.

According to Amazon MGM Studios, the film has attracted nearly 80 million worldwide viewers to-date. The news about the sequel comes just weeks after Amazon MGM Studios sealed a three-year first-look film agreement with Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories production company, which grants the studio priority access to all narrative features produced by Gyllenhaal’s company, spanning both theatrical releases and streaming platforms.