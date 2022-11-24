  1. EPaper
Richa Chadha apologises after social media backlash over 'Galwan says hi' comment

Richa Chadha’s response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi was met with severe backlash on Twitter with many criticising her for "mocking the sacrifice" of Indian soldiers

November 24, 2022 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

PTI
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Richa Chadha, who kicked up a storm with her tweet in which she apparently referred to the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in 2020, issued an apology on Thursday.

In the now-deleted tweet, the actor had written "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This led to a severe backlash on Twitter with many criticising her for "mocking the sacrifice" of Indian soldiers.

Richa, who never shies away from expressing her views on topical issues, said she didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of the Indian Army.

"Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," Richa said.

Detailing her family's contribution towards the country's armed forces, the actor said her maternal grandfather, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, took a bullet in his leg during the India-China War of 1965, and her maternal uncle served as a paratrooper.

"It's in my blood... A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me," she added.

India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 29 months. The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

