Celebrating 50 years of ‘Pandanti Kapuram’

Released on July 21 1972, Pandanti Kapuram is remembered for its evergreen songs and the stellar performances of its cast

If there's one movie that had all the elements that work towards a box office success, it is Pandanti Kapuram. Fifty years after its release, the movie is remembered for its fine star cast, popular songs and a story that took the audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride and made them shed loads of tears.

After hitting commercial success with his maiden production, Pachchani Samsaram (1970) which was also Lakshmi Deepak’s debut directorial, Prabhakara Reddy had plans to make yet another family drama, this time on a larger scale — the story of a middle-class woman who is deserted by her lover after promising marriage and leaving her pregnant. She goes on to become richa and successful in life and returns to seek revenge. Drawing inspiration from the Ingrid Bergman-Anthony Quinn starrer, The Visit (1964) Prabhakara Reddy wrote the story of four brothers, their bonding, the wrath of a woman that causes untold misery to their family and their subsequent reunion.

When he narrated the subject to Krishna, his lead actor in Pachchani Samsaram, the young hero liked it and joined hands with him in the production of Pandanti Kapuram with his brother G. Hanumantha Rao as the producer.

Krishna, Prabhakara Reddy, Gummadi and SV Rangarao in ‘Pandanti Kapuram’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Familial bonds

Narayana Rao (played by SV Rangarao) helms a joint family consisting of his brothers Srinivasa Rao (Gummadi) an employee in a factory, Madhu (Prabhakara Reddy) an IAS officer and the college student Ravi (Krishna). Srinivasa Rao’s wife Lakshmi (Devika), a compassionate woman takes care of the house.

Cracks develop in the joint family with the arrival of Shobha (B Saroja Devi) who is married to Madhu. Srinivasa Rao’s woes begin with the return of his former lover Savita (Jamuna) now known as the rich and powerful Rani Malini Devi, whom he had made pregnant and deserted owing to circumstances.

The vengeful Malini succeeds in her bid to ruin Srinivasa Rao but in the process splits the joint family, causing immense turmoil and leaving the family in penury. When she realises that Shanti (Sujatha nee Jayasudha), brought up by Narayana Rao is her daughter, she feels remorse and regrets her actions. The family is finally reunited and Malini Devi leaves.

Able crew

In an interview, Lakshmi Deepak said that he had worked on the screenplay for six months. His efforts were evident as the little over three-hour movie sustained audience interest throughout, making it 1972’s highest grosser. His success lay in choosing the right actors for each role. Maddipatla Suri’s appropriate dialogues were an added strength. Shot in Eastman colour by VSR Swamy, the film was edited by Kotagiri Gopalarao.

Jamuna, Devika, B Saroja Devi and Vijaya Nirmala | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Though every actor lived in their respective characters, two veterans – SV Rangarao and Jamuna cornered the acting honours with their sterling performances. SVR with his natural flair for the effortless portrayal of the imposing elder in joyful as well as sympathetic conditions, and Jamuna, contrary to her image, takes up a role that has negative shades.

The audience enjoyed SVR’s broken English conversation with Vijaya Nirmala, who played Susheela, the love interest of Ravi. Playing savvy villainy, Jamuna came out good in the scene in which she justifies her acts in her conversation with Devika, winning her sympathy. Krishna made a breezy presence. Allu Ramalingaiah and Radhakumari acted as parents of Rajbabu and Vijaya Nirmala. Mikkilineni played the factory owner and B Saroja Devi, his daughter. Rammohan was cast in a negative role as the corrupt manager of Malini Devi.

B Saroja Devi and Jamuna | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Songs composed by SP Kodandapani were a major draw. The hugely popular songs were the ones filmed on SVR — ‘Babu vinara annadammula katha okati’ (lyrics: Dasarathi; singer: Ghantasala) and on Jamuna — ‘Manasa kavvinchake nannila’ (Gopi; P. Susheela). The other hit songs were — ‘Eenadu kattukunna podarillu’ (C. Narayana Reddy; P Susheela, SP Balasubrahmanyam) and ‘Idigo devudu chesina bomma’ (Gopi; P Susheela, SP Kodandapani).

On the side

Two of later day’s popular stars debuted with Pandanti Kapuram — Jayasudha with her real name Sujatha and Vijaya Nirmala’s son Naresh Kumar who played Gummadi and Devika’s son Ramu.

SV Rangarao’s house was constructed in two places. The exteriors of the set at Elliots beach in Besant Nagar, Chennai and the interiors at Vauhini Studios. During the day the shooting was held at the beach house and in the evenings at the studio set. The farming scenes were filmed at Sivaji (Ganesan) gardens on the outskirts of Chennai.

Director Lakshmi Deepak’s real name was P Lakshmi Narayana. He started his career as an assistant director to G. Ramineedu with Chivaraku Migiledi and later worked as an associate director with K Hemambaradhara Rao.

His friendship with Prabhakara Reddy dates back to Chivaraku Migiledi, which was also the actor’s debut starrer. Prabhakara Reddy was the one who changed his name to Lakshmi Deepak.

Saroja Devi committed a goof-up in her dialogue delivery. In one place, she refers to Gummadi as Srinatha Rao, whereas his character was named, Srinivasa Rao.

Prabhakara Reddy first approached Bhanumathi Ramakrishna for Malini Devi’s role. When the legendary actress dilly dallied, he signed Jamuna. Irked by this, Bhanumathi planned a Telugu adaptation of The Visit’and even approached Gummadi to act in it. But better sense prevailed and later she dropped the idea.

Reception

Released on July 21, 1972, Pandanti Kapuram ran for 100 days in 21 centres and the celebrations were held at Urvasi theatre, Vijayawada presided over by the then AP home minister Vasireddy Krishnamurthy Naidu. NT Ramarao distributed the mementoes. The silver jubilee celebrations were held at Vijaya Gardens, Chennai, presided over by B Nagi Reddi. Waheeda Rehman gave away the mementoes.

Jayaprada Pictures’ Pandanti Kapuram won the national award for the best Telugu film.

Lakshmi Deepak directed its Tamil remake titled, Anbu Sagodharargal. SV Rangarao, Jamuna and Devika reprised their roles. It was a hit. But when remade in Hindi as Sunhera Sansar by Adurthi Subbarao starring Rajendra Kumar, Hema Malini and Mala Sinha, it met with failure.