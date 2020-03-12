My favourite five...

The Shawshank Redemption

This American crime drama directed by Frank Darabont teaches its audience perseverance, patience and integrity. An innocent banker (Tim Robbins), wrongly imprisoned for murdering his wife and her lover, finds a way to escape from prison.

Up

‘Up’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Carl, a widower, wants to fulfil his late wife’s lifelong dream of living at Paradise Falls. So he travels there with the house in which he and his wife lived. Russell, a young wilderness explorer, becomes an accidental stowaway. This animated film depicts their journey through humour, love and science.

The Usual Suspects

‘The Usual Suspects’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kevin Spacey, as an invalid con man, narrates the story of the crime he and his associates committed to an officer. The deeper, darker secrets of his story are revealed towards the end.

Going in Style

‘Going in Style’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An American heist comedy, the film follows a trio of retirees who plan to rob a bank after their pensions are cancelled. It stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine among others.

Unstoppable

‘Unstoppable’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Directed and produced by Tony Scott, this action thriller, loosely based on a real incident, tells the story of a runaway freight train and two men’s attempt to stop it.

Readers can send in their top ﬁve movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.