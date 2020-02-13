My favourite five...

High five Movies

‘Pranchiyettan and the Saint’

Aslam, an IT consultant from Kondotty, writes in his top five films

Pranchiyettan and the Saint

Pranchiyettan, a successful business man, has a chip on his shoulder on account of his lack of academic success. The story is narrated in the course of a conversation he has with St. Francis of Assisi. It shows how he tries to use his money to change his social standing and how he finally makes peace with his complexes.

Mumbai Police

Antony, a police officer, is the only one who knows the truth behind his colleague Aryan's murder. Antony, however, meets with an accident, which causes a partial memory loss in him. As he is unable to reveal who the killer is, he is forced to reinvestigate the murder.

Take Off

Based on a real-life rescue mission to save the Indian nurses stranded in Tikrit, Iraq, the movie recounts the ordeal suffered by the nurses following their capture. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil star in the lead roles.

Carbon

A blend of realism and fantasy, this film by Venu is about a young man’s quest to discover a treasure that is supposedly hidden in the forest. It won six Kerala State Film Awards.

Mathilukal

A prisoner falls in love with a female inmate who lives on the other side of a wall. He has only heard her voice and has never seen her. The film is Adoor’s adaptation of Basheer’s work Mathilukal.

Readers can send in their top ﬁve movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.

