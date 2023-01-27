Ray Stevenson replaces Kevin Spacey in ‘1242: Gateway to the West’

January 27, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

Thor and RRR star Ray Stevenson has bagged the lead role in the movie 1242: Gateway to the West after Kevin Spacey exited the historical drama last year amid sexual assault charges in the U.K.

Directed by Peter Soos, the cast of 1242 also includes Eric Roberts, Christopher Lambert, Neil Stuke and Genevieve Florence.

"The film is looking simply epic and will be very well positioned due to Ray Stevenson's amazing role in RRR, as well as the political background of the war between Russia and Ukraine," Alperin told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Carlos Alperin of Galloping Entertainment is entrusted with selling the global rights of the film at the European Film Market in Berlin. Alperin added that the shoot of 1242... in Hungary has been going on for 30 days and will take another 15 days to complete production.

Spacey was featured on the movie poster for 1242... when it was first shopped for international buyers at Cannes in 2022. At that time, the House of Cards star was looking to resume his acting career following #MeToo sexual misconduct allegations that derailed his TV and film roles. Spacey was formally charged in May with five counts of sexual assault in the U.K. The two-time Oscar winner pleaded not guilty at London's Old Bailey in July. Spacey, in late 2022, was handed an additional seven sexual-offence charges in the U.K., bringing the total to 12, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Alperin added that 1242... won't be delivered to buyers until December, as a high amount of VFX work is still pending.