Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Rang De’ in March

The Telugu film Rang De resumed shooting soon after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the later half of 2020, and is now targeting an early summer 2021 release.
On New Year, the makers announced that the film will release in theatres on March 26. Starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, this romance drama produced by Sithara Entertainments is helmed by Venky Atluri.
Currently under post-production, the film has cinematography by master lensman P C Sreeram and music by Devi Sri Prasad. Rang De also stars V K Naresh, Vineeth, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Suhaas and Gayathri Raghuram.
