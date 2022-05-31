The Telugu film directed by Venu Udugula has advanced its release date by a fortnight

Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in ‘Virata Parvam’ which is inspired by true events | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Virata Parvam, the Telugu film directed by Venu Udugula and starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead, will now release on June 17 as opposed to the earlier scheduled date of July 1. Inspired by real events in Telangana of the 1990s, the romance drama set against the naxalite movement in the region, also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Eshwari Rao and Zareena Wahab.

Rana essays the part of Comrade Ravanna who goes by his pen name Aranya, and Sai Pallavi’s character is named Vennila.

D Suresh Babu is presenting the film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Dani Sanchez Lopez ( Mahanati fame) and Divakar Mani are the cinematographers and Suresh Bobbili has composed the music. The film also stars Naveen Chandra, Sai Chand and Rahul Ramakrishna.