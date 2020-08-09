Rana Daggubati weds Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding ceremony in Hyderabad was attended by close family members, and the live stream was enabled with virtual reality mode

The high-profile wedding would have attracted a lot of attention had it been before COVID-19, with members of Indian fraternity in attendance. However, given the pandemic scenario actor-producer Rana Daggubati’s wedding with his fiancé Miheeka Bajaj that was held at the Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad, was an intimate one that was attended only by select family members.

However, adding a tinge of surprise, the wedding ceremony was live streamed on YouTube and enabled with virtual reality (VR) mode for those who wanted to view through a VR headset. Actor Nani posted a photograph of himself watching the wedding through a VR headset.

The wedding venue reportedly followed COVID-18 hygiene and safety guidelines with enough space for personal distancing, and sanitisers for guests.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj flanked by family members that include father Suresh Babu, brother Abhiram, uncle Venkatesh, cousin Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Samantha Akkineni, among others | Photo Credit: Reels and Frames

On Saturday morning, Rana posted a photograph in which he was flanked by his father, producer Sureshbabu, and uncle, actor Venkatesh. The bridegroom had been counting down to the special occasion by posting select images on his social media accounts.

Miheeka posted images of pre-wedding preparations for which she was dressed in ensembles designed by Arpita Mehta. Her wedding trousseau included a intricately worked upon lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna, and an heirloom ensemble from the trousseau of Miheeka’s mother, Bunty Bajaj, who also doubled up as the event planner.

The wedding ceremonies followed both Telugu and Marwari traditions, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Rana and Miheeka.