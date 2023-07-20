HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media to launch ‘Hiranyakashyap’ movie, ‘Minnal Murali’ comic and more at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media debuts at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 by announcing the mythological film ‘Hiranyakashyap’ and comic based on the superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’ 

July 20, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of Rana Daggubati as the demon king in the movie ‘Hiranyakashyap’, to be written by Trivikram Srinivas

A poster of Rana Daggubati as the demon king in the movie ‘Hiranyakashyap’, to be written by Trivikram Srinivas | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati, who has been a catalyst in facilitating the unveiling of the first look video of director Nag Ashwin’s movie Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, has a lot more in store at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023). Spirit Media, the entertainment and media company founded by him, will announce new films, series and comics. The actor will launch his new film Hiranyakashyap, to be written by Trivikram Srinivas, and a Tinkle comic based on the superhero Malayalam film Minnal Murali.

Rana stated, “We want to captivate audiences worldwide by bringing them stories that transcend boundaries and ignite the imagination.” Along with Spirit, Amar Chitra Katha comic book company, founded by Anant Pai in 1967, will make its appearance at booth no. 4237.

Minnal Murali as a character in Tinkle, will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Minnal Murali as a character in Tinkle, will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Spirit Media’s lineup of projects includes the film Hiranyakashyap, inspired by the mythological story of the demon king Hiranyakashyapu. Rana Daggubati will play the titular role and the story will be written by well-known Telugu filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

ALSO READ
ACK Alive: Space for all things creative

Spirit has also announced its partnership with Weekend Blockbusters, the producers of the 2021 Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali. The collaboration will launch the comic character of Minnal Murali who will find a home in the Indian comic magazine, Tinkle.

Rana’s entertainment company has also announced a historical action-drama series based on the Indian bestseller Lords of the Deccan written by Anirudh Kanisetty, which will trace the birth of the Chalukya dynasty that ruled southern India, in partnership with Sony LIV.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / The Hindu Cinema Plus / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.