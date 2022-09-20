Ramarajan on ‘Saamaniyan’: Glad to be back as a hero

Also starring Naksha Saran as the female lead, the first look poster and teaser of the film were released recently

Actor Ramarajan is all set to make a comeback to the big screen after ten years with Saamaniyan. The first-look poster was released recently, and the teaser launch event of the film was held in Chennai.

Directed by Rakesh ( Thambikottai, Maraindhirundhu Paarkum Marmam Enna), the film features Naksha Saran as the female lead and also has Radharavi, MS Bhaskar, Raja Rani Pandian, Mime Gopi and others playing pivotal roles.

Speaking at the teaser launch event, Ramarajan said that he is glad that he is making a comeback as a hero with Saamaniyan. “I wanted to appear on the big screens only as the hero, and I didn’t want to compromise with this decision. More than proclaiming myself as a hero, I would state that story and screenplay are the real heroes of this movie.”

“I came across many scripts during these years, but didn’t find them suitable for me. I was also clear that I shouldn’t be a part of movies that have bad values, as I am a hardcore follower of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR. That’s the reason behind my refraining from smoking and drinking,” he added.

“I have acted in 45 movies across 45 years. I have always appeared with clean-shaven looks, and this is the first time, you would find me sporting a bearded look. While the director was narrating the script, I was stunned by the interval block. I can confidently state that it will be the first-of-its-kind interval in Tamil cinema.

Ramarajan added that a film’s title has a lot of importance, and that he doesn’t like the trend of making sequels for the sake of it. “Many filmmakers are easily adding a ‘Part 2’ to the title of the original film and making sequels. When a child is born in a family, the parents and elders would look up an auspicious occasion, consult many people, and then finally name their child ‘Kannan’. Would it be acceptable if they name their second-born child ‘Kannan 2’? In the same manner, there should be a much-needed effort to name the movies properly. Many approached me with the idea of Karagattakkaran 2, and even director Vijay Milton approached me for Kotteeswaran 2, which I completely refused.”

“I had decided to complete 50 films as an actor and step into a directorial venture initially. However, the situation has completely changed; I am now doing my 45th film, and am glad about it,” he added.

Saamaniyan, produced by V Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment, will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film has music composed by Achu Rajamani, cinematography by Arulchelvan and editing by Ram Gopi. Notably, the film has a song penned by acclaimed cinematographer Ravi Varman, marking his debut as a lyricist.