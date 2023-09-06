HamberMenu
Ram Pothineni, Boyapati Sreenu’s ‘Skanda’ gets a new release date

Director Boyapati Sreenu’s ‘Skanda’ headlined by Ram Pothineni, has opted for a new release date, as the buzz of the postponement of Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas grows louder

September 06, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ram Pothineni and Sree Leela in director Boyapati Sreenu’s ‘Skanda - the attacker’

Ram Pothineni and Sree Leela in director Boyapati Sreenu’s ‘Skanda - the attacker’

Production house Hombale Films, director Prashanth Neel and actor Prabhas have remained tight-lipped so far but the buzz about the postponement of Salaar, which was scheduled to release on September 28, has grown louder in the last few days. The makers of the Telugu film Skanda - the attacker, directed by Boyapati Sreenu and starring Ram Pothineni and Sree Leela, have now opted to release their film on September 28, as against their original plan of September 15.

An official statement from the Skanda team states that their film, produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, will arrive on September 28. “Skanda will be released on Thursday; a long weekend is always an advantage.,” says the official note, adding that they hope to capitalise on Monday being a holiday (October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi).  

Skanda is reportedly the most expensive movie for Ram Pothineni. The film has music by S. Thaman and cinematography by Santosh Detake. The Telugu film will also release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi and stars Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, Gouthami and Prince.

Meanwhile, there has yet to be an official statement from the makers of Salaar about the postponement. 

