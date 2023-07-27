HamberMenu
Ram Charan launches the massy trailer of Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’

Ram Charan unveils the trailer of his father and superstar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’, directed by Meher Ramesh and also featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth

July 27, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chiranjeevi in director Meher Ramesh’s Telugu movie ‘Bholaa Shankar’

Chiranjeevi in director Meher Ramesh’s Telugu movie ‘Bholaa Shankar’

The trailer of Bholaa Shankar, the new Chiranjeevi-starrer set to release in theatres on August 11, was launched by his son and actor Ram Charan. Director Meher Ramesh gives an added masala touch to this remake of the Tamil film Vedalam that starred Ajith, Shruti Haasan and others. Bholaa Shankar has on board Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushant in important roles.

A dialogue in the trailer has Tamannaah Bhatia drawing a comparison to Chiranjeevi’s performance as one that outshines Ram Charan’s performance in Rangasthalam, instantly endearing the actors’ massive fan bases.

Bholaa Shankar has music by Mahati Swara Sagar. The film credits Satyanand for story supervision and Thirupathi Mamidala for the dialogues, while Meher Ramesh is credited for the screenplay.

Actors Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Adhi, Viva Harsha and several others are part of the cast.

