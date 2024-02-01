Ralph Fiennes to direct and star in ‘The Beacon’

February 01, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

British star Ralph Fiennes has found his next directorial project in The Beacon, a film exploring themes of family, class, race, and identity. According to Deadline, Fiennes will write, direct, and star in the project.

The actor began his journey as a director with 2011's Coriolanus, followed by The Invisible Woman (2013) and The White Crow (2018). The contemporary UK-set drama will also feature Indira Varma, Charles Babalola and Alison Oliver.

“Joshua Nyaga travels to the countryside from London to spend a summer’s weekend with his girlfriend Cass’ family for the first time. Transplanted as a young boy from the violence of the Ugandan civil war to the concrete jungle of London, Joshua has never experienced the privilege that Cass’ family enjoys," the official synopsis read.

“Surrounded by the sea and lush natural landscape, the farm is an oasis, brimming with idealistic notions and lively debate amongst Cass’ father, stepmother and their longtime friend of the family, Michael. But Joshua’s warm welcome is short lived, when a sudden act of violent racism at a local summer concert shatters the peace forcing Joshua and those around him to confront the uncomfortable truth of their differences," it added.

The Beacon, which comes from Potboiler Productions, will start production this summer in Suffolk, England. The project marks Fiennes' reunion with producer Gail Egan, who previously worked with the actor on The Constant Gardener.