Rajinikanth to speak at Suriya’s ‘Kaappaan’ audio launch

Lyca Productions has pulled off a coup by getting Superstar Rajinikanth to confirm his presence for the audio launch of Suriya’s Kaappaan that is diected by K.V Anand and has music by Harris Jayaraj. The Superstar is not known to attend many events outside his own film launches, and with questions still brewing over his political entry, all eyes will be on him when he takes the stage. Lyca produced Rajinikanth’s 2.0 with Shankar as well as his upcoming movie Darbar with A.R. Murugadoss.

Rajinikanth will take the stage along with others like Mohanlal, Shankar and Vairamuthu | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The event is set to be held on July 21 at Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre in Chennai. The film stars the likes of Suriya, Malayalam legend Mohanlal, Boman Irani, as well as the husband-wife couple of Arya and Sayyeshaa. The official teaser was released earlier in April this year which excited fans of Suriya, who are looking forward to the third movie from the Suriya-K.V Anand combo after Ayan and Maattrraan.

Since Suriya’s birthday falls on July 23, the Kaaappaan team has planned the launch as part of the celebrations. The actor’s last film was NGK directed by Selvaraghavan.

Actor Mohanlal’s presence at the event is also a huge draw, as Kaappaan stars the Malayalam superstar as the Indian Prime Minister and Suriya as an NSG commando.

The film will be released theatrically on 30 August 2019, as per reports.