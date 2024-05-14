GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar and RJ Malishka join Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Freedom at Midnight’ series

‘Freedom of Midnight’ is based on the book by the same name written by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins

Published - May 14, 2024 12:55 pm IST

PTI
Actor Rajesh Kumar.

Actor Rajesh Kumar. | Photo Credit: rajeshkumar.official/Instagram

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai star Rajesh Kumar, Rocket Boys actor KC Shankar and popular radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa have joined the cast of Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming series Freedom at Midnight, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey join Nikkhil Advani's 'Freedom at Midnight' series

Advani’s Emmay Entertainment has co-produced the political thriller, based on the book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, in association with StudioNext and Sony LIV.

Mendonsa will portray the role of political activist and poet Sarojini Naidu, whereas Kumar will be seen playing Liaquat Ali Khan, a close associate of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and Shankar as constitutional adviser V P Menon, a key contributor in integrating princely states into independent India.

According to the makers, Freedom At Midnight highlights several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know it today.

The show stars Arif Zakaria as Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Jinnah’s sister Fatima, Jubilee star Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra of Scam 1992 fame as Mahatma Gandhi and popular TV actor Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

ALSO READ:Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra and Rajendra Chawla starring in Sony LIV series ‘Freedom at Midnight’

Advani serves as the showrunner and director of Freedom at Midnight, which is adapted for screen by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.